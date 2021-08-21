Short Interest in Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Decreases By 14.9%

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 392,400 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 461,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 261.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Desjardins downgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.56 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CROMF opened at $14.00 on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

