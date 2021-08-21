Short Interest in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Drops By 19.3%

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 429,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 778,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after buying an additional 50,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

