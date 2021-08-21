Short Interest in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Increases By 18.9%

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 303,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

NYSE MSP opened at $26.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82. Datto has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.61.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Datto will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $470,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $470,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 17,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $464,954.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 167,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,454.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 367,244 shares of company stock worth $9,931,817 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Datto by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Datto by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Datto by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Datto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

