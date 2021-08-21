Short Interest in Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Rises By 20.0%

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Elis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELSSF opened at $17.94 on Friday. Elis has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.94.

Elis SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of textile, hygiene, and facility service solutions. Its services include flat linen, washroom, beverages, workwear, floor protection, and industrial wiping. The firm serves industries including catering, accommodation, healthcare and social welfare, trade and retail, services, and publics authorities and administration.

