Short Interest in Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Increases By 15.7%

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ENZN opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.85.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

