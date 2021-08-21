Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Expands By 18.5%

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXH opened at $26.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $27.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,244,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 259.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 75,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 54,274 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter.

