Short Interest in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Decreases By 16.5%

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 71.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRAF remained flat at $$31.68 during midday trading on Friday. 357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,938. Franklin Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $140.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Franklin Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

