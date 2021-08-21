Short Interest in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Rises By 19.6%

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

IGOV stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.78 and a one year high of $55.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.73.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $125,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $258,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.