Short Interest in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expands By 13.6%

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 348,600 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 306,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 206,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRP. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.10 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $41,479.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $12,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 175,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $617.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $13.34.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.14%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.26%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

