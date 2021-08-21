Short Interest in Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Expands By 14.6%

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,166,200 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 1,017,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,295.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:LSGOF opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.80. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

