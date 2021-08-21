Short Interest in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Declines By 19.3%

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 529,600 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 656,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 389,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $13.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.12% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 110.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter worth $115,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3,555.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth $145,000. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.