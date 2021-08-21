Short Interest in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Drops By 17.2%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,500 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 288,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of PERI traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 323,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,000. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Equities analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PERI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Perion Network by 14,072.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 130,736 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 59,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $4,983,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

