Short Interest in Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Decreases By 15.7%

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of PBKOF stock remained flat at $$35.75 during trading on Friday. 108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,672. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.53. Pollard Banknote has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $53.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBKOF shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

