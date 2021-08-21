Short Interest in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Drops By 16.9%

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,600 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 258,300 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of Powell Industries stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. 83,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.64 million, a PE ratio of 840.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.58. Powell Industries has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $37.28.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). Powell Industries had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.12%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,419,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Powell Industries by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 204,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 160,906 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Powell Industries by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 242,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after buying an additional 145,560 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,888,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

