Short Interest in Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Increases By 17.5%

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 495,788 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,011,000 after acquiring an additional 100,532 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:UTG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,343. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $36.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

