Short Interest in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Declines By 15.1%

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:RCON opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61. Recon Technology has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $17.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Recon Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,027,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recon Technology Ltd. engages in the development and marketing of oilfield equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum firms. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, and Oilfield Environmental Protection.

