Short Interest in RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Increases By 14.4%

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,177,300 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 2,776,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 147.1 days.

RIOCF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,319. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.85. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $19.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.7624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 4.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.84 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.81.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

