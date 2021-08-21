Short Interest in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Grows By 14.3%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 23,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $2,803,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 4,500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $500,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,604 shares of company stock valued at $20,079,519 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SI. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 741.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 66,562 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 3,588.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Silvergate Capital stock traded up $6.13 on Friday, reaching $100.75. 644,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,313. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.53. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $187.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

