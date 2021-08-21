Short Interest in Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Drops By 19.5%

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 752,800 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 934,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SURDF opened at $31.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.06. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $34.24.
About Sumitomo Realty & Development
Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.