Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Trading Up 0.4%

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) was up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 15,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 18,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth $6,825,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth $488,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

