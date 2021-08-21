SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at National Bank Financial

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial to C$32.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SRU.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.19 target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$31.90.

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$30.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.04. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$19.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.90.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

