Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Wesson Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $46,280.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,132.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.