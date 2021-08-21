SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outpeform rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNC. Laurentian upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.85.

SNC opened at C$33.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.89 billion and a PE ratio of -8.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.54. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$17.50 and a 1-year high of C$34.68.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

