Societe Generale Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

CABGY stock opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

