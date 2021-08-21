Solitude Financial Services Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Solitude Financial Services acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,064,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Hatton Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,199.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,474.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,685 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,387 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

