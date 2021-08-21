Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 123.8 days.

SKHCF traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.99. 463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.12. Sonic Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

