Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “

SOTK stock opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40. Sono-Tek has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of -0.14.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

