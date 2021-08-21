SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SOPH. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SOPHiA Genetics stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. SOPHiA Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

