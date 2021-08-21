Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 53.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,664 shares during the quarter. Southern Copper accounts for about 1.5% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,331,000 after purchasing an additional 738,188 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,858,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,479 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,160,000 after purchasing an additional 671,048 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,475,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,102,000 after purchasing an additional 147,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 720,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,365,000 after acquiring an additional 56,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $72,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,570 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.79. The stock had a trading volume of 903,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,507. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.89. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $43.26 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.34%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

