Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Market Cap Hits $31,893.80

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market cap of $31,893.80 and approximately $345.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00057845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.57 or 0.00825409 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00048234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00105586 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

Sparkle Loyalty is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,014,300 coins. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

