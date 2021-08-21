SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) is Cowa LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cowa LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF accounts for 3.1% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cowa LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYD. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYD traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.73. 1,176,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,061. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99.

