SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.13. 5,939,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,275,188. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

