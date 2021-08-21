Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPXSF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.00.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.
Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPXSF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.