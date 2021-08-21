Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:STXB opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $384.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.11. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $24.94.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 28.37%. Analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 2,942 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $67,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 1,500 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $34,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,442 shares of company stock worth $341,121 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 52.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 16.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 65.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

