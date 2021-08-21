Square (NYSE:SQ) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $267.85.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE:SQ opened at $263.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. Square has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $289.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Square will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total transaction of $997,673.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,785,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $52,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 688,818 shares of company stock worth $168,138,339. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Square by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 2.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 119.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Square by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 79,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,113,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.