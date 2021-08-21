SRAX, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SRAX in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). B. Riley also issued estimates for SRAX’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.44). SRAX had a negative net margin of 165.90% and a negative return on equity of 84.63%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Dawson James upped their price target on shares of SRAX from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SRAX stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62. SRAX has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $7.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRAX. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX in the first quarter valued at $3,437,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SRAX by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 411,468 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SRAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SRAX by 150.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 131,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of SRAX by 78.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 122,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

