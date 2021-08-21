SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) PT Raised to $11.50 at Dawson James

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) had its price target boosted by Dawson James from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRAX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

SRAX stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.89. SRAX has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 million. SRAX had a negative net margin of 165.90% and a negative return on equity of 84.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SRAX will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SRAX during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SRAX during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in SRAX during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in SRAX during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in SRAX during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

