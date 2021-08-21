SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.78.

NYSE ABC opened at $119.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.00. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $712,992.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,243.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,996 shares of company stock worth $11,389,621. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

