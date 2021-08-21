SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,673 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $58.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

