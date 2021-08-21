SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 82.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.3% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 19.8% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 6,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $184.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $170.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $197.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.96.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

