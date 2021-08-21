SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,737 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 54.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 25.5% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 522,511 shares of company stock valued at $74,569,260. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $145.09 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $355.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.66.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

