SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $345,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 1.60% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $32.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.82.

