SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $358,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 31.6% in the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 14,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,795,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after buying an additional 41,618 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 49.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 949,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $8,878,217.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,050,370 shares of company stock worth $18,970,670. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $9.02 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.89%.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

