SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $422,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 12.4% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 8.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Accenture by 8.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,370,000 after buying an additional 47,124 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in Accenture by 9.5% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after buying an additional 141,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN opened at $332.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $309.25. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $333.55.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Susquehanna raised their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

