SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,095 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.77.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $234.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.58.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

