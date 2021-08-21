SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will post $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.25. SS&C Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.39 and a 52 week high of $79.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

