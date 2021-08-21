SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 361.14 ($4.72).

Several brokerages recently commented on SSPG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of LON SSPG traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 265.40 ($3.47). The stock had a trading volume of 2,247,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,423. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 268.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

