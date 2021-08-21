St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,609 ($21.02). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,591 ($20.79), with a volume of 589,347 shares trading hands.

STJ has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC cut shares of St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,770 ($23.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,405.86 ($18.37).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,541.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 11.55 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is 1.32%.

In other news, insider Craig Gentle sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total value of £25,709.40 ($33,589.50).

St. James’s Place Company Profile (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.