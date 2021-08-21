STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

STAG stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

