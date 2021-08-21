STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last Week

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, STARSHIP has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One STARSHIP coin can now be bought for $0.0865 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. STARSHIP has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $35,278.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00056858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.00131739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00152609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,048.57 or 1.00102286 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $448.01 or 0.00914329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.91 or 0.06644933 BTC.

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STARSHIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

